Sheriff: 6 inmates hospitalized after showing signs of overdose in Morrison County

Six inmates were taken to a hospital for treatment Saturday night after showing signs of potential drug overdoses, authorities say.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office said jail staff members were notified of an unresponsive inmate just before 7 p.m. Saturday. When officers went to the housing unit, they called for backup and officials worked together to provide aid and administer Narcan to the inmate.

While working on that inmate, the sheriff’s office says first responders noticed other inmates in the same housing unit were also showing signs of a potential overdose.

Altogether, authorities treated five inmates with Narcan and sent those inmates and one additional inmate to a hospital for treatment and monitoring. They were later cleared and released back to the jail, the sheriff’s office said Monday.

The jail has since notified the Minnesota Department of Corrections and the sheriff’s office is investigating the incident.