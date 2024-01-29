Sherburne County receives $24.7 million for Zimmerman intersection project

Sherburne County has received a major investment toward a road construction project at a busy Zimmerman intersection.

The U.S. Department of Transportation announced the county will receive $24.7 million to complete road construction at Highway 169 and County Road 4 in Zimmerman. According to the county, the project will “improve traffic flow, increase safety, and remove the only remaining traffic signal between Rogers and Onamia.”

The project will reconstruct about a mile of Highway 169 and a half mile of County Road 4, create a grade-separated interchange, install two reduced conflict intersections, build three roundabouts, remove six at-grade access points and develop multiuse trails and sidewalks.

“I am extremely happy to see this project move forward,” said Sherburne County 2024 Board Chair and Commissioner Gregg Felber. “This will be a major improvement in highway safety for all of Minnesota – literally saving lives once it is completed. We could not have completed this project without our wonderful federal partners, proving once again that the safety of our Minnesota highways and County Roads is of utmost importance.”

According to Sherburne County, the intersection has long been a concern for car and pedestrian traffic, with the planned improvements looking to improve safety and reduce traffic delays.

“I would like to thank our city partners, our Federal Representatives, and our State Legislators for their tireless work in support of this project,” stated Sherburne County Commissioner Lisa A. Fobbe. “These improvements will benefit not only Zimmerman and Sherburne County, but also the larger region and, indeed all of Minnesota.”