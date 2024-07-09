Shelter in place ongoing in west end of Winona

Winona residents are being asked to shelter in place on Monday night.

A post on Facebook from the Winona County Emergency Management department said a shelter-in-place was issued just after 6:30 p.m. for an “armed suspect” in the city.

The shelter in place is for the west end of Winona, between Vila and Pelzer Street. Residents are being asked to shelter in a basement or interior room.

The alert added that the suspect is a white man, approximately 6′ tall, wearing a multi-color button down and black jeans.

If you see the suspect, do not approach them and call 911.

The alert was initially sent to too wide of an area and indicated the shelter-in-place was for weather, the Winona County Emergency Management department said.

