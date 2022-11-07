Sewage backup leads to early dismissal at Rosemount High School

Students at Rosemount High School were sent home early Monday due to a sewage backup.

A message to families sent from Principal Pete Roback said students were dismissed at 10:30 a.m.

“After examining the situation with our custodial team and consulting with district leadership, we determined we could not provide a healthy learning environment for the remainder of the day,” Roback said in the letter.

The school also canceled after-school activities, “unless otherwise notified by the coach or advisor.”

School officials say they plan to resume classes Tuesday, as usual.

No other details about the sewer line issue were immediately available.