Sewage backup causes Armstrong High School to cancel Wednesday classes

The first day of school for all students at a Robbinsdale Area Schools high school has been canceled due to a sewage backup.

The district announced that classes at Armstrong High School are canceled Wednesday because the backup affected buildings B and C, as well as the kitchen and dish room.

A letter from Principal Erick Norby to families noted that the school’s custodial team and a professional cleaning crew are working to resolve the situation.

Tuesday was the first day of school for freshmen at Armstrong but classes for all grades were set to begin Wednesday.

Norby says the primary concern is possible contamination and a very bad smell, but a health inspector is scheduled to visit the building Wednesday morning and determine if school can resume the following day.

“Needless to say, this is a huge disappointment and couldn’t have happened at a worse time,” Norby wrote in the letter. “Please join us in striving to be patient as the issue is resolved.”

The school also said that because building A isn’t affected by the backup, all after-school activities will be held as scheduled.