Severs Holiday Lights Starts Wednesday

The Sever’s Holiday Lights are opening for the season on Wednesday.

Attendees can find more than two million lights — throughout an almost 2-mile course — set to holiday music favorites.

The display is open through the end of the year at the Sever’s Festival grounds in Shakopee — from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. each evening.

More information on the event, including tickets, can be found here.