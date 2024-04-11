Severe Weather Awareness Week: Flooding

Severe weather is possible during any month in Minnesota, but April marks the traditional start to severe weather season in the upper Midwest.

On Wednesday, 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Meteorologist Chris Reece is focusing on flooding.

“Just 6 inches of water can knock people off their feet and they’re floating downstream and in bad trouble,” said Todd Krause, a warning coordination meteorologist at the National Weather Service Twin Cities office.

Minnesota’s lakes, rivers and streams make flooding a common threat, but it’s also the second deadliest weather event in the U.S. behind only heat, claiming 200 lives each year.

“One foot of flowing water can take away 1,500 pounds. Two feet of flowing water can take away most vehicles,” Krause said.

For motorists, it’s important to abide by the saying, “turn around, don’t drown,” as you can never be sure just how deep water is when it’s over a roadway.

Most floods are warned well in advance but water can rise in minutes in a flash flood. That’s why it’s important to know your flood risk.

“It’s been pretty dry but if we get heavy enough rain, we’re going to get flash flooding,” Krause said.

As the week continues, 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reminds Minnesotans and Wisconsinites to make family plans for what to do in severe weather.