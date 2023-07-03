Several residents displaced after Minneapolis apartment fire

More than a dozen people are unable to go home after a fire Monday morning at a Minneapolis apartment building.

The fire was reported just after 10:30 a.m. near the corner of 11th Avenue South and 8th Street in the city’s Elliot Park neighborhood.

When crews got to the building, they found flames in the attic area of a second-floor unit, the Minneapolis Fire Department said.

Firefighters evacuated the building and worked to extinguish the flames. However, several of the 15 units were deemed uninhabitable, and the entire building lost power, according to the fire department.

While one woman was evaluated at the scene for a medical condition unrelated to the fire, she wasn’t taken to a hospital and no injuries were reported.

The Red Cross was called to help the 18 residents of the building, the fire department said, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.