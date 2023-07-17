Several families without homes after fire breaks out in Otsego townhouse complex

Several families are displaced after a fire broke out at a townhouse complex Sunday evening in Otsego.

According to the Wright County Sheriff’s Office, the initial 911 call came in just after 8 p.m. at the intersection of Quantrelle Avenue and 71st Lane.

Officials believe the fire started in a corner unit of the L-shaped complex and then spread to at least two other neighboring residences. Most of the fire has been knocked down, and firefighters are now putting out hot spots.

No injuries were reported.

The Red Cross was there to assist any families that may be displaced as a result of the fire, the sheriff’s office said.

Crews from the Elk River, Albertville, Rogers and St. Michael fire departments responded.