Several displaced by North Minneapolis apartment fire

The Minneapolis Fire Department put out an apartment fire Sunday morning at 1321 44th Ave. N., and although responders said no one was hurt, several people were displaced.

The department said crews went to the building around 7:15 a.m. and saw fire coming from the third floor.

Firefighters eventually raised the call to a second alarm when the fire spread. By the time the fire was out, two units were uninhabitable, and parts of the roof and attic showed damage.

As of Sunday, the fire department did not know if certain tenants would be able to return home following some maintenance.

No one was hurt, but the Red Cross helped a dozen or more people.

The fire department is working to determine what caused the fire.