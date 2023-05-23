St. Louis Park to offer sensory kits at recreation facilities

St. Louis Park is introducing sensory kits for visitors at recreation facilities and events, according to St. Louis Park’s website.

For the first time, kits with sensory tools and toys designed to reduce stress and triggers for people will be available at the Aquatic Park, Westwood Hills Nature Center, summer playground sites, and during events such as Parktacular and the 4th of July, the website added.

Sensory kits will be available for free starting June 1. Guests can check them out for a maximum of 30 minutes, according to St. Louis Park’s website.

An adult can request a kit by completing an equipment checkout form at one of the facilities, and the city says there will be signs at facilities and events to direct visitors to sensory kit locations.