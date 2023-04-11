Senator Tina Smith, leaders to announce Gold Line funding

U.S. Senator Tina Smith (D-Minn.) will be joined by the federal Transit Administrator Nuria Fernandez Tuesday to announce almost $240 million in funding for the Metro Transit Gold Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Project.

The project would run from Woodbury to St. Paul as the first line to operate solely within bus-only lanes. As previously reported, the new line is estimated to cost more than half a billion dollars. A groundbreaking ceremony was held last year in October.

The Gold Line will operate on a 10-mile line connecting St. Paul, Maplewood, Landfall, Oakdale, and Woodbury.

A spokesperson for Senator Smith said the goal of the BRT project is to connect people to job options, housing, transit stations, and key destinations in the Interstate 94 corridor.

Approximately 93,000 jobs are just a half mile from the Gold Line stations while 14% of households in the same area don’t have cars.

Senator Smith and Fernandez are set to appear on the first floor of the Union Depot at 2 p.m.

