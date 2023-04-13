Senator Klobuchar, leaders to speak on opioid crisis

Reading in the app? CLICK HERE to launch the article on our mobile site and to watch the news conference in the video player above.

United States Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Representative Angie Craig (D-MN) are set to hold a press conference in Inver Grove Heights on Thursday at 10 a.m. to address drug trafficking and fentanyl use.

In an effort to address the rise in illegal opioids entering the U.S., Senator Klobuchar introduced the STOP 2.0 Act, which builds on previous legislation from 2018 that prevents fentanyl and other opioids from entering the country via mail.

The Dakota County Sheriff Joe Leko and Change the Outcome Founder and Executive Director Colleen Ronnei are expected join Klobuchar and Craig at the SMART Center.

In February, Minneapolis set aside $420,000 to combat the growing opioid crisis. At that time, the most recent numbers from the Minnesota Department of Health showed that between 2019 and 2021, annual opioid overdose deaths more than doubled statewide from 427 to 978.

