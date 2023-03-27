Senate passes bill to provide $50M for emergency rental assistance

The Minnesota Senate passed a bill providing $50 million in emergency rental assistance on Monday afternoon.

The legislation, authored by Sen. Lindsey Port (DFL-Burnsville), grants funding to the state’s Family Homelessness Prevention and Assistance Program.

“We are facing a housing crisis in every corner of our state, and too many families in communities large and small are facing the threat of eviction from their home,” Sen. Port said. “Keeping Minnesotans in their homes will give them the stability they need in their lives to succeed, and today’s bill will immediately help keep families across the state safe and secure. This is only a first step, but this is critically needed now.”

The rate of evictions in Minnesota has increased in recent months, with some of the biggest increases seen in rural counties.

Lawmakers say the urgency to pass this bill comes after the release of the Minnesota Homeless Mortality Report, which details the relationship between homelessness and life expectancy.

The Family Homeless Prevention and Assistance Program is overseen by the Minnesota Housing Financing Authority and provides funding for all 87 Minnesota counties and 11 tribal nations.

The bill will now go to Gov. Tim Walz for his signature.