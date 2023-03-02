Senate committee to hear plan for repealing state’s markup on gasoline

State lawmakers will meet Thursday to discuss a bipartisan plan to repeal Minnesota’s minimum markup on gasoline.

The bill would eliminate the minimum markup requirement for the sale of gasoline, which under current state law requires retailers to sell gas for eight cents more than they bought it.

Supporters say this will lower prices.

The Minnesota Senate committee hearing on the bill is scheduled for 12:30 p.m.

Representative Dan Wolgamott (DFL-St. Cloud) and Senator Jordan Rasmusson (R-Fergus Falls) will hold a press conference prior to the hearing to answer questions from the press.