Senate approves additional $10M for Lake Elmo intersection funding

The Minnesota Senate approved an additional $10 million in funding for the Highway 36 and Lake Elmo Avenue Intersection Bonding project on Friday.

The project aims to improve intersection spacing, as well as problems with congestion and delays, according to the project overview.

“I am thrilled that my bonding proposal to invest in the Highway 36 and Lake Elmo Avenue intersection project is receiving an additional $10 million for a total of $20 million,” said Senator Judy Seeberger (DFL-Afton), the author of the bill. “The community of Lake Elmo deserves to drive on highway infrastructure that is efficient, keeps traffic moving, and is above all — safe.”

The project initially received $10 million in funding, bringing total current funding up to $20 million.

The final design for the project is slated to wrap up in 2024. Construction is scheduled to begin in 2025.

For more information on the Highway 36 and Lake Elmo Improvement Project and to provide feedback, click here.