Sen. Klobuchar, Sheriff Witt to highlight statewide, national efforts to prevent fentanyl abuse

U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna Witt are set to talk Tuesday morning about lawmakers’ efforts to keep Minnesotans safe from fentanyl.

Klobuchar is expected to be joined by Minnetonka Public Schools Health Service Director Annie Lumber Bendson in addition to Olga Shevtsova and Natalie Shevtsova — a mother and daughter who lost their daughter and sister Anastasia Shevtsova to fentanyl poisoning.

The STOP 2.0 Act was introduced by Klobuchar in 2023 in an effort to counteract the illegal opioids entering the U.S.

Check back at 10:30 a.m. for a live stream of the event.

