Semi tanker crashes on I-694, debris damages 5 other vehicles

A semi tanker crashed in Maple Grove early Friday morning.

The crash occurred near Interstate 694 and Hemlock Lane. Authorities with the Minnesota State Patrol say the truck driver received non-life-threatening injuries. No other details about the driver were provided.

Five vehicles were damaged as a result of debris from the crash. The State Patrol said fuel leaked from the semi-truck but not the tanker.

The crash is currently being investigated.

No word on what the truck was hauling.

Authorities didn’t immediately say if the drivers of the five vehicles that were damaged by debris were injured.