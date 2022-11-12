Semi driver dies after crash with pickup truck in Cottonwood County

A semi-truck driver died after a crash with a pickup truck around 6:15 p.m. Friday in Cottonwood County, which is in the far southwest corner of Minnesota.

According to a Minnesota State Patrol report, a Peterbilt semi and a Ram pickup truck were traveling in opposite directions on Highway 71 in Germantown Township when they collided. The semi then rolled into the ditch.

The report did not specify what caused the crash.

The driver of the semi, James Lynn Feltman, 72, of Round Lake, Minnesota, died from injuries sustained in the crash. The State Patrol crash report states that he was not wearing a seatbelt.

The three people inside the pickup truck were not hurt.