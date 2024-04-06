Seimone Augustus to be inducted into Basketball Hall of Fame

One of the most prolific players in Minnesota Lynx history is making her way to the Hall of Fame.

Four-time WNBA champion Seimone Augustus has been chosen as an inductee of the 2024 class of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Augustus, a first-time nominee, will become the fourth Lynx player inducted after Lindsay Whalen in 2022, Katie Smith in 2018 and Teresa Edwards in 2011.

Over her 16-year career, Augustus earned four WNBA Championships, six All-WNBA selections and eight All-Star nods. She also won the 2011 WNBA Finals MVP, three Olympic gold medals with Team USA and two FIBA World Championship medals.

Augustus was the first overall pick in the 2006 WNBA draft out of LSU and finished her career with 6,005 points, 1,228 rebounds, 911 assists, 280 steals and 133 blocks. Her Lynx franchise records include points scored (5,881), field goals made (2,401) and career games played in Minnesota (370).

The other members of the 2024 Hall of Fame class include Vince Carter, Chauncey Billups, Michael Cooper, Walter Davis, Charles Smith, Dick Barnett, Harley Redin, Michele Timms, Herb Simon, Bo Ryan, Doug Collins and Jerry West.

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony is set to take place on Aug. 17 in Springfield, Mass.