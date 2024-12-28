Security guard arrested after altercation leads to man being seriously injured in stabbing

A security guard was arrested after an altercation led to a man being seriously injured in a stabbing in Minneapolis.

At around 2 a.m. on Saturday, police responded to the 800 block of Hennepin Avenue South for a stabbing. Officers found a man with apparent life-threatening injuries from a stabbing, who was then brought to the hospital.

Minneapolis police say the man was injured during an altercation with a security guard.

The security guard was brought to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and then was booked into Hennepin County Jail for assault.

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances of the stabbing.