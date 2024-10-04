Section of westbound I-94 closed near Albertville due to 2-vehicle crash, at least 1 seriously hurt

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a crash on I-94 near Albertville on Friday that has left at least one person seriously hurt and temporarily closed part of the interstate.

According to authorities, the head-on crash involved two vehicles in the westbound lanes of a construction zone.

There is no word on how many people were inside the vehicles. A helicopter was spotted landing in the area shortly before 9 a.m. Friday.

The State Patrol says first responders are working to get the westbound lanes open but couldn’t say how long the closure will be in effect.

If you’re headed west on I-94 in that area, expect delays. An interactive traffic map showing current conditions can be found at the bottom of this article.

Check back for updates as more details become available.