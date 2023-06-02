Section of I-94 to temporarily close for the weekend between I-694, I-394

In order to remove a bridge deck, the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) says construction crews will be temporarily closing a stretch of Interstate 94 in both directions this weekend.

The deck removal is part of the Plymouth Avenue bridge resurfacing project.

According to MnDOT, the I-94 closure will involve the east and westbound lanes between I-394 and I-694 from 10 p.m. Friday, June 2 through 5 a.m. on Monday, June 5.

A detour will be in place that uses I-394, Highway 169 and I-694.

In addition to the highway being closed, the following ramps will also be closed:

Lyndale Avenue South to I-94 at the split for Lyndale/Plymouth avenues

Eastbound I-394 to westbound I-94

Lyndale Avenue South to westbound I-94 at I-394 split

Broadway Avenue to eastbound I-94

Dowling Avenue to eastbound I-94

53rd Avenue/West Lyndale Avenue to eastbound I-94

49th/48th/North Lyndale avenues to eastbound I-94

Southbound Highway 252 to eastbound I-94/southbound Highway 100/eastbound I-694

The agency adds the ramp from North Third Street to westbound I-94 in downtown Minneapolis from 10 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. on June 6. Afterward, the ramp from North Third Street to westbound I-94 will go down to one lane starting near the Plymouth Avenue bridge through the fall.