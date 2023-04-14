Section of Highway 30 closes due to flooding

Authorities say starting Friday, a portion of Highway 30 in Carver County is closed due to flooding.

According to the Carver County Public Works Department, the highway is closed between Lester Prairie and New Germany. That section of roadway travels over the South Fork of the Crow River.

Drivers are reminded to not drive around barricades or into flooded areas, and you can be fined up to $1,000 and spend 90 days in jail for doing so. Additional fees and penalties are also possible.

A timeframe for when the roadway will reopen was not immediately provided.