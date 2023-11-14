Section of Highway 29 closed after fatal Dunn County crash

Authorities say one person was killed in a crash that has caused a portion of Wisconsin’s State Highway 29 to remain temporarily closed in Dunn County Tuesday morning, hours after the crash happened.

As of Tuesday morning, 511 Wisconsin showed eastbound Highway 29 is closed beyond Wisconsin Highway 40 to beyond 970th Street. Traffic is being rerouted onto County Highway HH while the scene clears. No word on when the highway will reopen.

According to the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the intersection of Highway 29 and 970th Street in the Town of Elk Mound just after 8:30 p.m. Monday for a report of a crash involving two vehicles.

When deputies arrived, they found a pickup truck and a semi had collided. The driver of the pickup truck, identified as a 70-year-old woman, died at the scene. Her name wasn’t immediately provided but is expected to be released after her family members are notified.

The semi’s driver wasn’t injured during the crash.

No one else was inside any of the vehicles, however, the Sheriff’s Office says the semi was hauling pigs at the time of the crash, and added none of the pigs escaped the vehicle. The pigs were then transferred to other trailers after the vehicles were removed from the ditch.

Currently, authorities believe the pickup truck was headed west on Highway 29 and tried to turn south onto 970th Street but didn’t yield to the eastbound semi. That caused a collision, sending both vehicles off the road and down a steep embankment before hitting multiple trees.