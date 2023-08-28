Section of Highway 10 temporarily closed in both directions starting Monday in St. Cloud

A temporary closure of a section of a major roadway in St. Cloud is underway.

Highway 10 will be closed from 8 a.m. Monday, Aug. 28, to noon on Wednesday, Aug. 30, between 15th Avenue/Seventh Street Southeast in St. Cloud and Benton Drive in Sauk Rapids.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT), the closure is in place so crews can remove the old westbound Highway 23 bridge.

An official detour for eastbound traffic on Highway 10 will use Highway 14, Highway 23/Division Street, Lincoln Avenue and 15th Avenue Southeast before heading back to Highway 10. Meanwhile, westbound traffic will be sent to Highway 23, Benton Country Road 1/Mayhew Lake Road and Golden Spike Road and then back to Highway 10.

During the closure, Highway 23 will stay open to head-to-head traffic on the eastbound bridge over Highway 10.

The agency adds Highways 15 and 24, as well as Interstate 94, can be used as an alternate route.