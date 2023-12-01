Secretary of State’s Office moving until State Office Building renovation finishes

The elections and administration divisions of the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office are moving to a new location until renovations on the State Office Building are complete.

Despite pushback from Republican state lawmakers, the project is expected to start next week and last through 2026.

In the meantime, the Secretary of State’s Office says it will move to the Veterans Services Building starting on Dec. 11.

Anyone wanting to conduct business with the office in person should make arrangements ahead of time, as it won’t have a public counter at the Veterans Service Building. There will, however, be a drop box in the lobby of the Veterans Service Building for anyone looking to drop off forms or documents for the Secretary of State’s Office. Those documents can also be dropped off at the Business Services Division, which will still be located at the First National Bank Building in St. Paul.