Secondhand Hounds, Minneapolis Animal Control partner to create new foster program

The west-metro animal rescue group Secondhand Hounds, as well as the Minneapolis Animal Care and Control, are teaming up to help man’s best friend.

The duo has created the Pawsitive Impact Foster Program in an effort to help dogs who are in need of a home get connected to area families. Through the program, dogs who have been struggling in a shelter environment will be paired with foster homes.

The dogs will be in foster homes for roughly three to four days. According to Minneapolis officials, the program is being launched ahead of the holiday season and will allow shelter staff who work over the holidays to spend more time with pets that aren’t able to be in a home.

Madison Weissenborn, the MACC Volunteer Coordinator and Community Partnership Coordinator, says MACC and Secondhand Hounds will provide all the supplies and mentorship needed for those who would like to help the animals.

Anyone who would like to participate in the foster program is asked to reach out to Minneapolis Animal Care and Control. They can be reached at 612-673-6222. CLICK HERE for frequently asked questions about fostering through Secondhand Hounds.