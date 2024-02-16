Second U of M presidential candidate visits Twin Cities campus Friday

On Friday, the second of three University of Minnesota finalists to be the school’s next president visited the Twin Cities campus.

Laura Bloomberg, the president of Cleveland State University, visited the campus and participated in a campus forum and an open house on Friday afternoon.

Her visit comes two days after another candidate, James Holloway, did the same.

The remaining finalist, Rebecca Cunningham, is scheduled to be in the Twin Cities and participate in similar events on Wednesday.

While all three candidates are external, Bloomberg was previously a faculty member at the U of M, serving as a professor starting in 2007 and four years each as an associate dean (2012-2017) and dean of the Humphrey School of Public Affairs from 2017 until she left in 2021.

Each of the finalists is visiting all five of the system’s campuses.

The U of M Board of Regents is scheduled to hold a special meeting to publicly interview the finalists and decide who to appoint on Feb. 26. Whoever is selected will take over for Interim President Jeff Ettinger, who has held the role since Joan Gabel left the university in July.

The public can provide feedback on the finalists here.