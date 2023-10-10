Search underway in Polk County for man after woman is pulled from water, dog found on boat

Authorities in Polk County are asking the public to stay off of Cedar Lake while they continue to search for a man who was on a boat with a woman and dog on Monday and is now missing.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the lake just after 5:30 p.m. Monday for a report of a circling boat and a woman yelling for help.

The Sheriff’s Office says the woman was eventually pulled out of the water by a passing boat and is said to have non-life-threatening injuries. The woman said she had been on a boat with a man and her dog.

The dog was found on the circling boat; however, the man was nowhere to be found, causing a search to begin.

Currently, the Sheriff’s Office has closed the boat landing at the intersection of 10th Avenue and County Highway M while they continue to search for the man. Authorities add the water temperature is a huge concern for them.

As of this publishing, no description of the missing man has been provided. Authorities haven’t provided the names of the woman or man, or details as to how the woman ended up being in the water.

Multiple agencies from Wisconsin and Minnesota helped with the initial search on Monday.