Search for teen that went missing while trying to retrieve oar from Cottonwood County lake continues

The Cottonwood County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to search for a 15-year-old boy who went missing at a lake early Monday evening.

The sheriff’s office received a call at around 6:45 p.m. about a boy who was canoeing with a family member on Eagle Lake — around 10 miles northeast of Windom — and had jumped in the water to retrieve a lost oar.

Although the boy tried to swim back to the canoe, the wind pushed the canoe farther away from him so he tried to swim to shore, authorities say.

As the canoe drifted further away, the family member reported losing sight of the teen.

A search of the shoreline and lake was conducted, and the search was suspended at 2 a.m. Tuesday until after sunrise. However, that effort ended without success at around 9 p.m. and is now continuing Wednesday.

Authorities add there were no life jackets in the canoe.