Search for missing man from Fond du Lac Reservation

The Fond du Lac Police Department is coordinating search efforts for a missing man.

According to the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior, 31-year-old Peter Michael Martin was last seen in his Mahnomen neighborhood on the Fond du Lac Reservation on Friday last week.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS sister station, WDIO, initially reported Martin as 5’10”, 185 pounds, with a small scar on his forehead.

Volunteers were staging a search in northern Minnesota on Wednesday at the Brookston Community Center.

If you have information, please call 911 or the Fond du Lac Police Department at 218-878-8040