Sea urchins, bearded dragons and more celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in style
The animals at Sea Life in the Mall of America are celebrating St. Patrick’s Day in style.
Staff at Sea Life celebrated the lucky day with a tegu, bearded dragon, sea turtles, and urchins. The tortoises snacked on a festive plate of lettuce, pears and carrots. The bearded dragon ate his bell peppers out of a lucky pot of gold and finished off the meal with a cricket for dessert.
Sea Life is open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., with extended spring break hours.