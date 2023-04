A popular seafood restaurant in Minneapolis is set to open for the season this week.

Sea Salt Eatery, located just off of Minnehaha Avenue and Godfrey Parkway, says it plans to open for the 2023 season on Friday.

Next Friday's forecast is looking spectacular: sunny & 72 with a chance of tacos!



[Opening for the season on April 14th] pic.twitter.com/TbTSXpVE9f — Sea Salt Eatery (@SeaSaltEatery) April 7, 2023

The restaurant ended the 2022 season following the second weekend in October.

Starting Friday, Sea Salt Eatery plans to be open from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. each day.

More information is available online.