SCSU issues correction message after mistakenly sending an active shooter alert

Leaders at St. Cloud State University say no crime was committed and campus is operating as normal Tuesday after an alert was sent late Monday that erroneously said there was an active shooter on campus.

According to the university, an alert was sent by e-mail and text to students, faculty and staff members who are signed up for emergency messages at about 10:45 p.m.

However, there was an error in the message, which was supposed to say there was a suspicious person. Instead, a message went out saying there was an active shooter.

An updated alert went out about five minutes later with the correct information, according to the university, and a third was issued within a half hour, saying the situation was resolved.

The suspicious person was brought to an area hospital without incident by members of the St. Cloud Police Department.

University officials say the messaging error has been corrected for any emergency situations that may happen in the future.