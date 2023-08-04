Scooter crash leaves man dead in St. Croix County

A New Richmond, Wis., man died early Friday after his scooter crashed, authorities say.

According to the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened in the 1200 block of Old Mill Road in Star Prairie Township at around 2:15 a.m.

Deputies found a man lying on the road next to a scooter, suffering from critical injuries.

First responders provided aid but the man, identified as 43-year-old Gordon Thompson, was pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff’s office says he wasn’t wearing a helmet at the time.

The crash remains under investigation.

It’s the fifth traffic fatality in the county this year, according to the sheriff’s office.