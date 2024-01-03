Science Museum of Minnesota gets $6.5M gift, largest in its history

One of the state’s most popular museums has received a major donation.

The Science Museum of Minnesota announced Wednesday that the estate of Dr. William D. Wells gifted it $6.5 million, the museum’s largest gift ever.

“We are proud and honored to be the recipient of Dr. Wells’ historic gift,” Alison Rempel Brown, the president and CEO of the Science Museum of Minnesota, said in announcing the gift. “At the Science Museum, our work is driven by our mission to create and deliver powerful, bold STEM experiences so more people can use science to improve lives. We are grateful that Dr. Wells recognized our value as a community resource to inspire people we serve to continue learning well beyond the classroom years.”

The museum says the gift will endow the chair of science position that heads up the Center for Research and Collections.