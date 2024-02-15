Bus carrying nearly 50 students runs off road in Rush City, driver suspected of DWI

A school bus driver was arrested on suspicion of impairment Thursday morning after a bus carrying four dozen students ran off a road in Rush City.

The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office says it received a report of a bus off the road on Game Avenue, north of Tiger Trail, just before 8:15 a.m.

Deputies arrived within minutes and a sergeant noticed signs of impairment when talking to the bus driver. The sheriff’s office says the driver, identified as 59-year-old Kara Ffrench of Harris, was booked into jail on suspicion of DWI.

There were 49 students on the bus at the time, the sheriff’s office says. Fortunately, none were injured and all were brought to school on a different bus.

The incident is still under investigation and no charges have been filed.

A statement from Rush City Schools Superintendent Brent Stavig was posted online later in the morning, saying, “The District was made aware of an incident involving the District’s transportation services this morning. The District is investigating the incident and will take appropriate action based on the results of its investigation. Please be assured that the District’s top priority is the safety and security of the District’s students. All students have been transported to school and the District is not aware of any injuries. Action taken as a result of the District’s investigation will be taken with that priority in mind.”