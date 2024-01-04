Schmitt Music announces permanent closure of Woodbury store

Anyone looking to buy musical instruments will have one less option to shop at in the east metro.

Schmitt Music has announced it is permanently closing its location in Woodbury.

The store sells instruments of all varieties — brass, woodwind, guitars and ukeleles, sheet music, books and more.

The closure was announced on its Facebook page, saying it took effect on Wednesday, Jan. 3. A reason for the closure wasn’t provided.

Repairs to instruments are being made at its Bloomington store. If you’ve been taking private lessons and aren’t contacted by a staff member or a lesson teacher by Jan. 8, you’re asked to reach out to the Bloomington store.

Store locations can also be found in Anoka, Duluth, Rochester and Virginia, as well as Eau Claire, Wisconsin; Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Fargo, North Dakota; Omaha, Nebraska and Denver, Colorado.

According to its website, Schmitt Music has been around since 1896.