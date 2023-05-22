Schedules for movies, music in Minneapolis parks announced
The Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board has announced the final lineup for this summer’s music and movies in the park events.
More than 200 free concerts will be held between Memorial and Labor Days across eight venues this year, and movies will be screened on dozens of evenings.
Movies in the Park events will be held Monday through Saturday through September 2 starting 15 minutes after sunset. However, there will not be movies shown on June 5, June 19 or July 4.
Meanwhile, Music in the Park events will begin on Memorial Day.
This year’s movie lineup includes:
- Sonic the Hedgehog
- LaLa Land
- The Mighty Ducks
- A League of Their Own
- The Goonies
- 42: Jackie Robinson
- Encanto
- Top Gun: Maverick
- School of Rock
- Minnesota Twins: 1991 World Series-Game 6
- Coach Carter
- Thor: Love & Thunder
- Ocean’s Eleven
CLICK HERE for the full movie schedule.
Bands performing throughout the summer include the Minnesota Orchestra, Opera Under the Stars, Tjarnblom, the Paul Barry Blues Band, The Only, Anda Flamenco and Pan-Handlers Steel Drum Band. You can find the full schedule by CLICKING HERE.
Venues for the events include the following:
- Lake Harriet Bandshell
- Minnehaha Bandstand
- Bryant Square Park
- The Commons
- Loring Park
- Water Works
- Nicollet Island
- Father Hennepin Bluff Park