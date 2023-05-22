Schedules for movies, music in Minneapolis parks announced

The Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board has announced the final lineup for this summer’s music and movies in the park events.

More than 200 free concerts will be held between Memorial and Labor Days across eight venues this year, and movies will be screened on dozens of evenings.

Movies in the Park events will be held Monday through Saturday through September 2 starting 15 minutes after sunset. However, there will not be movies shown on June 5, June 19 or July 4.

Meanwhile, Music in the Park events will begin on Memorial Day.

This year’s movie lineup includes:

Sonic the Hedgehog

LaLa Land

The Mighty Ducks

A League of Their Own

The Goonies

42: Jackie Robinson

Encanto

Top Gun: Maverick

School of Rock

Minnesota Twins: 1991 World Series-Game 6

Coach Carter

Thor: Love & Thunder

Ocean’s Eleven

CLICK HERE for the full movie schedule.

Bands performing throughout the summer include the Minnesota Orchestra, Opera Under the Stars, Tjarnblom, the Paul Barry Blues Band, The Only, Anda Flamenco and Pan-Handlers Steel Drum Band. You can find the full schedule by CLICKING HERE.

Venues for the events include the following: