Savage police ask for witnesses of assault at middle school

Authorities are asking for public information about an alleged assault last week at a middle school in Savage.

Savage Police says it didn’t hear about the reported assault at Eagle Ridge Middle School last Friday until the following day.

Since then, detectives have started reviewing videos posted on social media that appeared to show students fighting. However, they’re asking anyone who witnessed the fight or with any other information about the incident to call Detective Jacqui Kelch at 952-567-2012 or Minnesota Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Police say they’re working with the school district and school staff members.

No other information is being released at this time.