Sauk Rapids man killed in Santiago Township crash

Authorities say a Sauk Rapids man is dead after his truck was involved in a crash Sunday morning.

The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened around 9:45 a.m. at the intersection of County Roads 11 and 16.

Deputies found two trucks — a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2014 Silverado — collided at the intersection.

Investigators believe the 2006 Silverado was headed west on County Road 16 when it pulled out in front of the southbound Silverado.

Authorities noted there aren’t any traffic control signs on County Road 11 at that spot, while County Road 16 has stop signs at the intersection.

The driver of the 2006 Silverado was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said. He wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

The sheriff’s office identified him as 60-year-old Noel R. Ashcroft.

The driver of the other Silverado was taken to a hospital where he was treated and released.