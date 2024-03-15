Sauk Centre man pleads guilty in federal court to producing child pornography

A Sauk Centre man pleaded guilty to producing child pornography in U.S. District Court on Thursday.

Thirty-two-year-old Shawn Norbert Kulzer pleaded guilty to coercing minors to produce sexually explicit images.

Court records show Kulzer started talking to a minor victim on Snapchat starting around Jan. 2, 2023. Even though Kulzer knew the victim was under 18, he pressured them to send nude photographs, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

As a part of his plea agreement, Kulzer also admitted to pressuring a second minor victim to take and send explicit photos over Snapchat.

Prosecutors say they believe there may be other people who fell victim to Kulzer. Anyone with information is urged to call the FBI’s Minneapolis office at 218-722-3341.