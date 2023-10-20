Sauk Centre man in custody for allegedly trafficking methamphetamine

A Sauk Centre man is in jail for allegedly trafficking methamphetamine, according to law enforcement officials.

On October 17, the Aitkin-Itasca-Mille Lacs Violent Crimes Enforcement Team (AIM VCET) carried out search warrants in Aitkin County connected to the trafficking of methamphetamine, a press release notes.

Investigators identified 44-year-old Lucas Peifer of Sauk Centre as a suspect behind the alleged sale of methamphetamine in several northern Minnesota communities including Aitkin, Itasca, and St. Louis Counties.

Over 2 pounds of methamphetamine were seized along with $7,000 in cash, police say.

Peifer was taken into custody without incident and is being held in the Aitkin County Jail on charges of 1st Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance and 1st Degree Sales of a Controlled Substance.

The AIM VCET requests that if any residents in the area have concerns or information about the ongoing criminal activity involving drugs or violent crimes to please contact their local dispatch centers or the AIM VCET office at 218-927-7449.