Saturday fire in Robbinsdale leaves home uninhabitable, residents displaced

Three people are in temporary housing after a fire Saturday afternoon in Robbinsdale left their home uninhabitable.

According to the Robbinsdale Fire Department, at around 4:45 p.m. Saturday, firefighters were called out to a report of a house fire in the 3800 block of Regent Ave N.

Fire crews arrived and found the fire extending out of the residence. One adult and two children were taken to North Memorial to be evaluated for smoke inhalation and minor burns, according to fire officials.

The house was declared uninhabitable after the fire was put out, and the Red Cross assisted the residents with finding temporary housing.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, the fire department notes.