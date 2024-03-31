Saturday crash in Brooklyn Park leaves 1 dead, 1 in custody

Police say one person is dead after a crash in Brooklyn Park early Saturday evening.

According to Brooklyn Park police, officers came across a crash site on the 7000 block of 68th Avenue North around 7:20 p.m.

There, they found a vehicle with two adults inside had gone off the road and hit a tree.

Both adults had to be extricated from the vehicle due to the severity of the crash, and were then taken to an area hospital, where the passenger died, police said, adding the driver was arrested after being treated for injuries and is being held for suspected criminal vehicular homicide.

The crash is still being investigated.

No word on what caused the driver to go off the road. Police haven’t provided any other details about the driver and passenger as of this publishing.