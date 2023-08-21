Sartell residents asked to limit water use amid drought, 2-day watering schedule implemented

Sartell city officials are implementing a temporary two-day per week maximum irrigation schedule for residents starting Monday.

The schedule is based on the addresses of homes in the city.

Even house numbers can use water irrigation from 9 p.m. on Friday to 3 a.m. on Tuesday and from 9 p.m. Thursday to 3 a.m. on Friday for up to one hour.

Meanwhile, odd house numbers can use water irrigation from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 3 a.m. on Wednesday and from 9 p.m. Friday to 3 a.m. on Saturday for up to one hour.

A news release from the city says that these precautions are based on recommendations from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources with the hope of maintaining water levels and avoiding “extreme restrictions” such as a complete water ban.

The DNR is also recommending communities ban non-essential outdoor water use such as lawn irrigation, power washing and filling swimming pools.

The city said restrictions are anticipated to stay in place through the end of the summer.

City officials are thanking users who follow the odd/even irrigation schedule and said they will provide updates on any other restrictions.

The irrigation schedule comes ahead of an Excessive Heat Warning goes into effect for much of the state this week, with feel-like temperatures reaching anywhere from 100-105 degrees, or more. A Forecast First Alert has been issued by Minnesota's Weather Authority due to the hot temperatures.

Last week, the U.S. Drought Monitor showed much of the state is now in a severe or moderate drought. Some areas are still in extreme drought, however the amount of area in that severity lowered from the week prior.