Santa at Rosedale Center, Dayton’s Market in Minneapolis returning this week

Families can get into the holiday spirit starting Wednesday in Roseville.

Santa will be available at Rosedale Center through Tuesday, Dec. 24 in the lower-level east court for photos. In addition, a special welcome party will be held this Friday from 4-7 p.m.

The welcome party will include Mrs. Claus reading “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” as well as a photo opportunity with The Grinch from 5-7 p.m.

Anyone who would like a Sensory Santa Experience can do so from 9-11 a.m. this Sunday. Meanwhile, pets can have their photos taken with Santa on Mondays starting next week through Dec. 16.

Anyone wanting to take a photo with Santa will need to make a reservation by CLICKING HERE.

Santa isn’t the only one making a return this week — on Thursday, the Dayton’s Holiday Market will be back.

The fourth year of the event will be held at the newly renovated site where the landmark department store was located along Nicollet Mall in downtown Minneapolis.

Visitors will be able to shop at 100 local vendors, which will have handmade gifts and food.

Among the new additions this year are the Minnesota Sports Hall of Fame pop-up exhibit, which opens on Nov. 29.

There will also be a limited-edition Santa bear revealed, as well as a revival of Dayton’s Oak Grill Wild Rice Soup starting on Nov. 29.

You’ll be able to visit the market through Dec. 28th.