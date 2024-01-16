Sanford Bemidji Medical Center to close acute rehab unit in April

Sanford Health says it plans to close an acute rehabilitation unit at its Bemidji Medical Center.

Inpatient rehabilitation helps people recovering from strokes, traumatic injuries, and surgeries when they aren’t ready to go home.

Starting April 1, the Bemidji hospital says it will refer those patients to other facilities for care.

Patients who need specific rehabilitation such as swing beds, skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) or other facilities will be treated outside of the area.

The Minnesota Department of Health is hosting a public hearing on the closure tomorrow evening.

CLICK HERE for details on how to attend that virtual meeting through teams on Thursday at 6 p.m. Public comments and questions can also be submitted ahead of time.

The public is required by law to be notified of a hospital or hospital campus, according to legislation passed in June 2021.