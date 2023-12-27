Salvation Army says donations are down 18%

The Twin Cities Salvation Army says its fundraising campaign is coming up way short of its goal this year.

They say fundraising is nearly $700,000 short compared to last year, adding this campaign accounts for 75% of the Salvation Army’s total annual revenue.

The Salvation Army says the money helps Minnesotans who live paycheck to paycheck.

According to the organization’s website, the national Red Kettle Campaign is about 12% behind from this time last year. Meanwhile, locally, they are 18% behind.

CLICK HERE if you’d like to donate, or call 651-746-3491 during business hours. Checks can also be sent to its Roseville address.